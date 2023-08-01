With All-Star catcher on IL, the Texas Rangers acquire Austin Hedges from the Pirates

Texas was looking for depth behind the plate with switch-hitting All-Star catcher Jonah Heim on the injured list with a strained tendon in his left wrist.

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Texas Rangers acquired catcher Austin Hedges from the Pittsburgh Pirates in exchange for international bonus pool money just before Tuesday’s trade deadline.

Never miss a goal or a touchdown. Sign up for Sports Alerts to recieve email alerts on major sports news as soon as it breaks.

Never miss a goal or a touchdown. Sign up for Sports Alerts to recieve email alerts on major sports news as soon as it breaks.

Hedges has hit .180 with one home run and 14 RBIs in 65 games with Pittsburgh this season, starting 61 games. He is a standout defender, known for his ability to frame pitches, something Heim also excels at while being a solid offensive player.