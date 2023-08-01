Yankees get relievers Keynan Middleton from White Sox, Spencer Howard from Rangers

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

NEW YORK — The Yankees made a pair of relatively minor moves at the trade deadline, acquiring reliever Keynan Middleton from the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday for minor league right-hander Juan Carela and purchasing the contract of pitcher Spencer Howard from the Texas Rangers. Never miss a goal or a touchdown. Sign up for Sports Alerts to recieve email alerts on major sports news as soon as it breaks. ArrowRight Middleton, a 29-year-old right-hander, is 2-2 with two saves and a 3.96 ERA in 39 relief appearances this season, striking out 47 but walking 16 and allowing seven home runs in 36 1/3 innings.

Middleton, who can become a free agent after the World Series, is 10-8 with 15 saves and a 4.00 ERA in one start and 192 relief appearances for the Los Angeles Angels (2017-20), Seattle (2021), Arizona (2022) and Chicago.

Howard, a right-hander who turned 27 last week, has a 10.80 ERA in three relief appearances with Texas this year and is 1-1 with a 5.40 ERA in two starts and nine relief appearances with Triple-A Round Rock. He is 3-11 with a 7.20 ERA in parts of four seasons.

New York also transferred catcher Jose Trevino to the 60-day injured list.

Carela, 21, is 2-4 with a 3.67 ERA in 16 starts and one relief appearance this year with Class A Hudson Valley.

Texas also acquired catcher Austin Hedges from Pittsburgh for international bonus pool money and optioned left-hander Cody Bradford and right-hander Yerry Rodríguez to Round Rock.

