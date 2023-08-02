Diamondbacks reliever Austin Adams to miss remainder of the season due to fractured ankle

SAN FRANCISCO — Arizona Diamondbacks reliever Austin Adams will miss the remainder of the season after suffering a fractured right ankle in Tuesday’s loss to San Francisco.
“We’re definitely going to miss Austin,” Lovullo said. “But as I’ve said before, when somebody goes down via injuries, it’s time for somebody to step up, there’s going to be an opportunity for somebody to get some big outs in that bullpen and somebody will emerge.”
Adams was 0-1 with a 5.71 ERA with 22 strikeouts and eight walks over 27 appearances spanning 17 1/3 innings.
___
