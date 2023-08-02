The Miami Marlins are selling $5 hamburgers to celebrate trade acquisition Jake Burger

Burger, a power-hitting infielder, was acquired from the Chicago White Sox shortly before Tuesday’s trade deadline. Miami hopes he can provide a jolt to the lineup after he slugged 25 homers for the White Sox, tied for ninth in the majors entering Wednesday.

The Marlins celebrated the slugger and his appetizing last name by offering $5 hamburgers for their game Wednesday against the Philadelphia Phillies.

“I am ready to play some fun baseball here and compete for a playoff spot,” said Burger, who had spent his entire pro career with Chicago. “My wife was hyping me up today saying, ‘Have fun at your first day of school!’ You get to meet all these new people and it is exciting.”