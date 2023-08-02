The Miami Marlins are selling $5 hamburgers to celebrate trade acquisition Jake Burger

MIAMI — The Miami Marlins put together a whopper of a promotion to welcome trade deadline acquisition Jake Burger.
“I am ready to play some fun baseball here and compete for a playoff spot,” said Burger, who had spent his entire pro career with Chicago. “My wife was hyping me up today saying, ‘Have fun at your first day of school!’ You get to meet all these new people and it is exciting.”
The 27-year-old — a childhood friend of Florida Panthers star Matthew Tkachuk — added that he’s good with the nickname “SmashBurger.”
Berger was set to bat sixth in Miami’s lineup Wednesday and start at third base.
