After comeback from cancer, White Sox closer Liam Hendriks has Tommy John surgery on right elbow

ARLINGTON, Texas — Chicago White Sox closer Liam Hendriks, who made a comeback this season from cancer, had surgery Wednesday to repair a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow.
The 34-year-old Hendriks began the season on the injured list to continue his treatment for non-Hodgkin lymphoma. He publicly revealed his cancer diagnosis on January 8, completed treatment on April 3 and announced he was cancer free on April 20, then made his season just more than a month after that.
Hendriks last pitched June 9, two days before he was placed on the 15-day injured list with right elbow inflammation. He went 2-0 with one save and a 5.40 ERA in five appearances.
