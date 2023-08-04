Lane Thomas hits 2nd homer of the game in the 10th inning, Nationals beat Reds 6-3

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

CINCINNATI — Lane Thomas hit his second homer of the game in the 10th inning to seal the Washington Nationals’ 6-3 victory over the Cincinnati Reds on Friday night. Thomas’ two-run shot, his team-leading 18th of the season, came off closer Alexis Díaz (3-3) and followed a run-scoring double by Jake Alu that broke a 3-3 tie.

A two-run homer by Joey Meneses off Reds starter Graham Ashcraft tied it in the eighth. The Reds had led since the first inning behind strong pitching from Ashcraft and three solo homers.

Nick Senzel and Matt McLain homered on back-to-back pitches from Nationals starter Patrick Corbin with one out in the first.

Then Elly De La Cruz rocketed a line drive into the left-field seats to put the Reds up 3-0 in the third. His ninth homer of the season was also the first one he’s hit from the right side of the plate.

Andres Machado (2-0) got two outs in the eighth for the victory. Kyle Finnegan got the Reds in order in the 10th inning for his 16th save.

BRAVES 8, CUBS 0

CHICAGO — Max Fried dominated through six innings in his return from a strained left forearm, Sean Murphy and Marcell Ozuna homered on back-to-back pitches in Atlanta’s seven-run fourth inning and the Braves cooled off Chicago.

Fried allowed three baserunners, all on singles, in his first start since May 5

Austin Riley added a deep solo shot in the seventh for major league-leading Atlanta, which has won three straight and six of seven.

Fried (3-1), a runner-up for the NL Cy Young Award last season, struck out eight before exiting after 72 pitches. The wiry 29-year-old left-hander retired the first 12 with no hard contact before Cody Bellinger singled to lead off the fifth.

Chicago starter Kyle Hendricks (4-6) allowed seven runs on eight hits in four innings. The Cubs entered having won three straight and 13 of 16.

RAYS 8, TIGERS 0

DETROIT — Jose Siri homered and drove in three runs, Zack Littell won his second straight start and Tampa Bay routed Detroit.

Littell (2-2) have up three hits and a walk in six innings.

Harold Ramírez had three hits and scored twice, and former Tiger Isaac Paredes had two hits and two RBIs. The Rays won for the fourth time in five games.

Reese Olson (1-5) took the loss, allowing four runs on five hits and three walks in five innings. The Tigers have lost seven of nine.

BLUE JAYS 7, RED SOX 3

BOSTON — Davis Schneider homered in his first major league at-bat and Toronto tied its season high with five home runs to beat Boston.

Whit Merrifield, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Daulton Varsho and Matt Chapman also went deep to help the Blue Jays increase their lead over Boston for the third and final AL wild-card spot.

Toronto starter Alek Manoh (3-8) pitched 6 2/3 innings. He allowed three runs and struck out five.

Merrifield hit a towering fly ball off James Paxton (6-3) on the game’s first pitch that had plenty of carry for his 14th career leadoff home run. Two batters later, Guerrero blasted a no-doubt shot of his own for Toronto’s second solo home run of the inning.

GUARDIANS 4, WHITE SOX 2

CLEVELAND — Andrés Giménez hit a two-run homer among his career-high three extra-base hits, Logan Allen earned his first home victory in more than three months and Cleveland beat Chicago.

Giménez fouled off the first two pitches of his at-bat in the fifth inning, attempting to lay down a bunt and move Steven Kwan to second base. He then swung away, sending a fastball from Mike Clevinger (4-5) into the right field stands to break a 2-all tie.

Allen (5-4) allowed two runs and four hits over six innings, snapping a six-start winless streak at Progressive Field. The left-hander, who struck out five and walked four, had not won at home since going six innings in his major league debut against Miami on April 23.

Emmanuel Clase worked the ninth for his 29th save, tying Baltimore’s Felix Bautista for the AL lead.

