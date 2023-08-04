Guardians place slugging 1B Josh Naylor on 10-day injured list with oblique strain

CLEVELAND — Guardians first baseman Josh Naylor has been placed on the 10-day injured list with an oblique strain, leaving Cleveland without one of its top power hitters for the time being.
The Guardians, who enter the weekend 2 1/2 games behind first-place Minnesota in the AL Central, made the move with Naylor — retroactive to Tuesday — on Friday before opening a three-game series against the Chicago White Sox.
Naylor has been Cleveland’s most productive middle-of-the-lineup hitter. He’s batting .306 with 15 homers and a team-high 79 RBIs.
Earlier this week, the Guardians traded slugger Josh Bell to Miami.
The Guardians also placed infielder Tyler Freeman on the injured list with a strained right shoulder.
Needing some immediate help, Cleveland acquired outfielder Kole Calhoun in a trade from the Los Angeles Dodgers for cash and recalled infielder José Tena from Triple-A Columbus.
Calhoun, 35, split the season in Triple-A with the New York Yankees and Dodgers. He batted a combined .297 with nine homers and 46 RBIs in 58 games.
