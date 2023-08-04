The Twins put Buxton on the injured list with a hamstring strain; Luplow claimed off waivers

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Twins designated hitter Byron Buxton was placed on the 10-day injured list on Friday with a strained right hamstring that is expected to keep him out for at least two weeks, and outfielder Jordan Luplow was claimed off waivers from Toronto to fill his roster spot.

The move was made retroactive to Wednesday. Buxton was hurt on Tuesday at St. Louis while running out a double, his fifth in three games. He’s batting .207 with 17 home runs and 42 RBIs in 85 games, still not cleared to return to center field because of the condition of his right knee that limited him last season. Buxton missed 10 games earlier this year because of a bruised left rib. Playing in eight more games this season would give him his highest total since 2017.