The Twins put Buxton on the injured list with a hamstring strain; Luplow claimed off waivers

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Twins designated hitter Byron Buxton was placed on the 10-day injured list on Friday with a strained right hamstring that is expected to keep him out for at least two weeks, and outfielder Jordan Luplow was claimed off waivers from Toronto to fill his roster spot.
Luplow, who can also play first base, played in seven games for the Blue Jays after spending most of the season in Triple-A. He has played in parts of seven major league seasons with five teams, mostly with Cleveland. He hit .276 with 15 home runs and a .923 OPS in 85 games in 2019.
Relief pitcher Brock Stewart was transferred to the 60-day injured list to make room for Luplow on the 40-man roster. Stewart, who allowed only two runs in 25 2/3 innings with 35 strikeouts before being sidelined by right elbow tendinitis, is expected to be out for another month.
___
AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB