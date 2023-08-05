Perkins hits RBI single in 10th to lift Brewers to 3-2 win over Pirates

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

MILWAUKEE — Blake Perkins singled with the bases loaded through the right side with two outs in the 10th inning to give the Milwaukee Brewers a 3-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday night. Never miss a goal or a touchdown. Sign up for Sports Alerts to receive email alerts on major sports news as soon as it breaks. ArrowRight After pinch-hitter Brian Anderson struck out to open the 10th against Angel Perdomo (2-2), Mark Canha was walked intentionally. Both runners advanced on Christian Yelich’s grounder to first. William Contreras was walked intentionally to load the bases and Perkins lined a 2-1 pitch into right to score Victor Caratini.

Devin Williams (6-3) got the win with a perfect 10th.

The Brewers tied it in the ninth when Carlos Santana, acquired from Pittsburgh before the trade deadline, singled to open off closer David Bednar. Pinch-runner Perkins advanced on a fly out, took third on a wild pitch and scored on rookie Sal Frelich’s RBI single to center.

Advertisement

Jason Delay doubled in the only two runs off Brewers starter Corbin Burnes in the fifth. Liover Peguero singled to center with two outs for the first hit against Burnes, and stole second. Alika Williams walked and Delay followed with a two-run double to the gap in left-center.

Milwaukee got one back in the bottom half when Caratini and Brice Turang opened with consecutive singles, chasing starter Bailey Falter. Andre Jackson, called up Friday from Triple-A Indianapolis, advanced the runners with a wild pitch. Caratini scored on Yelich’s one-out RBI grounder.

Milwaukee increased its lead in the NL Central to 1 ½ games over Cincinnati, which lost to Washington 7-3.

Burnes, the NL Pitcher of the Month in July when he went 4-1 with a 1.85 ERA in six starts, allowed just two hits, but needed 107 pitches to get through six innings, striking out five and walking four.

Advertisement

Falter, acquired at the deadline from Philadelphia where he was 0-7 with a 5.13 ERA before being sent down in May, allowed one run and six hits in four innings in his Pirates debut.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Brewers: RHP Brandon Woodruff, on the injured list since early April with right shoulder inflammation is expected to be recalled Sunday and start.

ROSTER MOVES

Pirates INF Vinny Capra was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis to make room for Falter. ... Brewers RHP Colin Rea was optioned to Triple-A Nashville and LHP Clayton Andrews was recalled from Nashville.

UP NEXT

Woodruff (1-0, 0.79) starts for the Brewers in the series finale on Sunday against Pirates RHP Johan Oviedo (5-11, 4.42).

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB