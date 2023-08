To make room for Urquidy’s return, left-hander Parker Mushinski was optioned to Triple-A Sugar Land, and right-hander Spenser Watkins was designated for assignment.

Never miss a goal or a touchdown. Sign up for Sports Alerts to receive email alerts on major sports news as soon as it breaks.

Never miss a goal or a touchdown. Sign up for Sports Alerts to receive email alerts on major sports news as soon as it breaks.

The 28-year-old Urquidy was slated to start the team’s series finale at the New York Yankees. He had been sidelined by shoulder discomfort.

Urquidy is making his first big league appearance since he left an April 30 start against Philadelphia because of inflammation in his pitching shoulder. He went 0-1 with a 4.50 ERA in four minor league rehab starts, striking out 11 in 14 innings.