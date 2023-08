Reds rookie pitcher first in last 50 years to allow homers on first 2 career pitches

Over the last 50 seasons, the right-handed Richardson, 23, is the only pitcher to allow a home run on each of the first two pitches of his major league career, according to Optastats.

CINCINNTI — Washington’s CJ Abrams and Lane Thomas hit Lyon Richardson’s first two major league pitches for home runs in the game against the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday.

Never miss a goal or a touchdown. Sign up for Sports Alerts to receive email alerts on major sports news as soon as it breaks.

Never miss a goal or a touchdown. Sign up for Sports Alerts to receive email alerts on major sports news as soon as it breaks.

Abrams and Thomas teamed up to hit fastballs. Abrams reached the first section of seats down the right field line with a 402-foot shot for his first career leadoff homer. Thomas followed with a 408-foot drive to center field for his third homer of the series.