Joey Votto homers as Cincinnati Reds beat Miami Marlins 5-2 to stop 6-game slide

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

CINCINNATI — Christian Encarnacion-Strand and Joey Votto homered on consecutive pitches by Eury Pérez in the fourth inning, and the Cincinnati Reds stopped a six-game slide by holding off the Miami Marlins for a 5-2 victory on Monday night. Never miss a goal or a touchdown. Sign up for Sports Alerts to receive email alerts on major sports news as soon as it breaks. ArrowRight TJ Friedl had two hits and two RBIs as Cincinnati improved to 10-14 since the All-Star break. The six-game slide matched the season high for the Reds (60-55), who remain in the thick of the playoff race.

Cincinnati rookie Brandon Williamson (4-2) struck out a career-high nine in 6 2/3 innings. The left-hander allowed one run and three hits.

Jorge Soler and Jazz Chisholm Jr. homered for Miami in its fifth straight loss. The Marlins (58-56) finished with five hits and two errors.

Bryan De La Cruz and Jake Burger opened the ninth with consecutive walks for Miami. But All-Star closer Alexis Díaz struck out Jesús Sánchez on a foul tip and got pinch-hitter Luis Arraez to bounce into a game-ending double play.

Advertisement

It was Díaz’s 33rd save in 34 opportunities.

The 20-year-old Pérez was charged with four runs and five hits in 4 2/3 innings. The 6-foot-8 right-hander struck out seven and walked two.

It was Pérez’s first big league start since July 6. He was optioned to Double-A after eclipsing his career high in innings.

Soler hit his 27th homer in the first and Pérez (5-4) retired his first seven batters, striking out the side in the second. But Will Benson and Elly De La Cruz walked ahead of Friedl’s two-run triple in the third.

Encarnacion-Strand and Votto went deep on Pérez’s first two pitches in the fourth. It was the second homer for Encarnacion-Strand and 13th of the season for Votto.

Chisolm, who didn’t play on Sunday due to a right hamstring cramp, recorded his first career pinch-hit homer in the eighth.

Advertisement

TOSSED

Marlins left fielder Avisaíl García was ejected in the fifth by plate umpire Roberto Ortiz. García had words with Ortiz after a borderline pitch earlier in his at-bat. After striking out swinging, García began shouting at Ortiz and was ejected.

In the eighth, Marlins manager Skip Schumaker was ejected by Ortiz following a discussion at the mound while a trainer checked on left-hander Tanner Scott.

TRAINERS ROOM

Marlins: RHP Tommy Nance (right shoulder sprain) will make a rehab appearance for Double-A Pensacola on Tuesday.

Reds: RHP Casey Legumina (right shoulder pain) was reinstated from the injured list and optioned to Triple-A Louisville. ... LHP Alex Young (back spasms) was not available Monday and is day to day.

UP NEXT

Miami LHP Braxton Garrett (5-3, 4.14 ERA) is 0-2 in three career starts vs. Cincinnati. Reds RHP Luke Weaver (2-4, 6.98 ERA) has allowed 28 of his 71 runs in the first inning. Garrett and Weaver face off on Tuesday.

___