First base umpire Lew Williams has 3 calls overturned in Nationals-Phillies game

PHILADELPHIA — Out at first? Nope, safe, all thanks to three blown calls by first base umpire Lew Williams.
In the third, Nick Castellanos was called out at first base on a long throw from third by Vargas. The Phillies challenged and the replay showed Castellanos beat the throw. He was called safe after a review.
His time at first almost didn’t last long. Williams again called Castellanos out on starter Trevor Williams’ pickoff attempt. Again, the Phillies challenged; again, replay showed he was safe. Castellanos got his hand on the bag and escaped the tag.
