Giants OF AJ Pollock will be sidelined about 3 weeks with a strained left oblique muscle

Pollock was taken out of Tuesday’s game in the third inning due to discomfort in his side. The Giants acquired the 12-year major league veteran from Seattle at the trade deadline along with infielder Mark Mathias.

Never miss a goal or a touchdown. Sign up for Sports Alerts to receive email alerts on major sports news as soon as it breaks.

Never miss a goal or a touchdown. Sign up for Sports Alerts to receive email alerts on major sports news as soon as it breaks.

The Giants put Pollock on their 10-day injured list Wednesday before their series finale against the Los Angeles Angels.

ANAHEIM, Calif. — New San Francisco Giants outfielder AJ Pollock will be sidelined for about three weeks with a strained left oblique muscle.

Pollock is 0 for 6 in his first five games with San Francisco, including two starts. He is batting .165 this season with five homers and 15 RBIs in 54 games for the Mariners and Giants while struggling with injuries.