Phillies rookie Wilson homers in 1st MLB plate appearance after nearly 2,900 at-bats in minors

PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia Phillies left fielder Weston Wilson homered in his first major league plate appearance, a long-awaited milestone for the 28-year-old rookie who was drafted in 2016. Wilson batted seventh in Wednesday’s game against the Washington Nationals and hit the third pitch he saw from MacKenzie Gore into the seats in left-center. His solo homer gave the Phillies a 4-0 lead in the second inning.

Marlon Anderson was the last Phillies player to homer in his first MLB at-bat, on Sept. 8, 1998.

Wilson was selected by the Milwaukee Brewers in the 17th round of the 1996 draft, and had 2,836 at-bats in the minor leagues until he was called up Sunday from Triple-A Lehigh Valley.

Wilson was greeted by teammate Bryce Harper at the top step of the team’s dugout, while his family cheered on one of the newest Phillies from the Citizens Bank Park stands.

