Aaron Judge clubs 464-foot homer to lead the Yankees to a 9-4 win over Marlins

Share Comment on this story Comment

MIAMI — Aaron Judge hit a 464-foot home run, rookie Anthony Volpe hit a three-run drive and the New York Yankees beat the Miami Marlins 9-4 Friday night. Judge hit his 22nd homer and is batting .256 with three homers and five RBIs since returning from the injured list on July 28. The home run was the longest at Miami this season.

Volpe hit his 15th homer, putting the Yankees ahead with his second-inning shot off Jesús Luzardo’ (8-7).

Randy Váasquez (2-1) allowed two runs and three hits in 3 2/3 innings.

Kyle Higashioka had three hits, including a two-run single in the ninth, and Gleyber Torres doubled, singled and drove in a run. Miami’s Luis Arraez went 0 for 4, dropping his major league leading batting average to .366.

Luzardo allowed seven runs and nine hits in 3 2/3 innings. He is 0-2 with a 6.66 ERA in five starts since July 9.

Advertisement

RED SOX 5, TIGERS 2

BOSTON — Chris Sale returned after 10 weeks on the injured list and retired his first 14 batters, combining with two relievers on a two-hitter in Boston’s win over Detroit.

Triston Casas hit a three-run homer, and Trevor Story had a pair of hits in his fourth game back to help end the Tigers’ three-game winning streak.

Sale struck out seven while holding Detroit without a runner until Kerry Carpenter’s solo homer with two outs in the fifth. Kyle Barraclough (1-0) relieved and struck out three in 1 1/3 innings, walking one and allowing pinch-hitter Riley Greene’s single, which drove in Báez to make it 4-2. Chris Murphy earned his first save.

Tarik Skubal (2-2) allowed five runs – four earned – seven hits and two walks, striking out three in 5 1/3 innings.

BRAVES 7, METS 0

NEW YORK — Eddie Rosario had three RBIs and Charlie Morton won despite issuing seven walks — his most in 345 career starts — over five-plus innings in Atlanta’s win over New York.

Advertisement

Austin Riley finished a triple shy of the cycle and had two RBIs for the major league-leading Braves, who are 6-1 this year against the Mets and need one more win to clinch the season series for the sixth straight season. Atlanta is 57-36 versus New York since 2018.

Ozzie Albies added a run-scoring single for the Braves. Morton (11-10) gave up three hits and struck out four.

Pete Alonso drew three walks for the Mets, who stranded a season-high 14 runners. New York was blanked for the 12th time. Tylor Megill (6-6) gave up six runs (five earned) in 5 1/3 innings.

RAYS 9, GUARDIANS 8

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla, — Wander Franco hit a leadoff homer in the bottom of the ninth and wild-card-leading Tampa Bay beat Cleveland after a bullpen meltdown in the top of the inning.

Franco homered to right off Nick Sandlin (5-5).

Advertisement

Cleveland pulled even at 8 in the ninth, with all three runs crossing the plate on wild pitches by Pete Fairbanks and Robert Stephenson (2-4).

Myles Straw hit his first homer since Aug. 26, 2021, off Jason Adam in the eighth for the Guardians.

Tampa Bay’s Aaron Civale lasted five innings, allowing two runs and seven hits against his former team.

CUBS 6, BLUE JAYS 2

TORONTO — Cody Bellinger and Nico Hoerner homered and Javier Assad pitched a career-high seven innings as Chicago topped Toronto for its 17th win in 23 games and improved to 7-3 in August.

Share this article Share

Bellinger and Hoerner both connected off Blue Jays right-hander José Berríos in the first inning. Hoerner went deep for the ninth time before Belinger drilled a first-pitch, two-run shot, his 18th.

Brandon Belt hit a solo home run for the Blue Jays, his 11th of the season.

Advertisement

Making his third start of the season, Assad (2-2) allowed one run and four hits, all singles. He walked one and struck out two.

Berríos (9-8) allowed six runs and nine hits in 4 1/3 innings. He walked none and struck out three.

PHILLIES 13, TWINS 2

PHILADELPHIA — Bryson Stott and J.T. Realmuto hit back-to-back home runs and Philadelphia scored six runs in the second inning without the ailing Bryce Harper and sent Minnesota to its fourth straight loss.

Harper sat out a day after the two-time NL MVP was sidelined by mid-back spasms.

The Phillies roughed up Twins starter Dallas Keuchel (0-1) for six runs over just 1 2/3 innings, small-balling him out of the game in the second. Despite the loss, the Twins maintained a 3 1/2-game lead in the AL Central.

Stott, J.T. Realmuto, Kyle Schwarber and Trea Turner had RBI hits in the inning — and all runs were scored in the second without a long ball.

Advertisement

Johan Rojas hit his first big-league homer in the eighth for Philadelphia.

Cristopher Sánchez (1-3) earned his first win despite allowing consecutive homers to Jorge Polanco and Max Kepler in the second inning, his only runs allowed over six innings.

REDS 9, PIRATES 2

PITTSBURGH — Elly Da La Cruz hit a two-run triple in the first inning and drove in three runs, and Luke Maile belted a three-run homer as Cincinnati won for just the second time in nine games.

De La Cruz’s triple into the right-field corner sparked a three-run first. The rookie shortstop then scored on a double by Spencer Steer.

Rookie left-hander Andrew Abbott (7-3) carried a shutout into the sixth before Ke’Bryan Hayes hit a solo home run and Andrew McCutchen had an RBI single to draw the Pirates to 6-2. Abbott allowed two runs on four hits in 5 2/3 innings. He struck out nine and walked none.

Advertisement

The Reds began the day tied with the Chicago Cubs for second place in the NL Central, 2 1/2 games behind Milwaukee. Cincinnati moved a half-game ahead of Miami for the third and final National League wild card after the Marlins lost 9-4 to the New York Yankees.

Jose Oviedo (6-12) plunked three batters and was tagged for six runs in five innings.

NATIONALS 8, ATHLETICS 2

WASHINGTON — Ildemaro Vargas homered and drove in four runs, Keibert Ruiz went deep at home for the first time since May and Washington defeated Oakland.

Jake Alu added his first major league homer for Washington, which has won six of nine overall and 10 of 12 at home.

Oakland has lost seven of 10 and are a major league-worst 33-83.

Four Nationals relievers combined for six shutout innings after starter Joan Adon left with an undisclosed injury. Adon halted his warmups before the fourth. Cory Abbott (1-1) replaced Adon and earned his first big league win by allowing one hit in 1 1/3 innings.

Paul Blackburn (2-3) allowed four runs in 5 2/3 innings. Oakland’s Lawrence Butler was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas and went 0 for 4 in his major league debut.

___