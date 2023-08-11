Judge hits 464-foot homer. Yankees beat Marlins 9-4 in series opener

MIAMI — Aaron Judge hit a 464-foot home run, rookie Anthony Volpe hit a three-run drive and the New York Yankees beat the Miami Marlins 9-4 Friday night.
Volpe hit his 15th homer, putting the Yankees ahead with his second-inning shot off Jesús Luzardo’ (8-7).
Yankees left-hander Nestor Cortes went back on the injured list because of a strained left rotator cuff. Randy Váasquez (2-1) allowed two runs and three hits in 3 2/3 innings.
Kyle Higashioka had three hits, including a two-run single in the ninth, and Gleyber Torres doubled, singled and drove in a run.
Miami’s Luis Arraez went 0 for 4, dropping his major league leading batting average to .366. Arraez is 1-for-12 since getting dropped from leadoff to second in the lineup.
Luzardo allowed seven runs and nine hits in 3 2/3 innings. He is 0-2 with a 6.66 ERA in five starts since July 9.
Miami closed to 3-2 in the second off Ian Hamilton when Jesús Sánchez hit an RBI triple and scored on Jake Burger’s double.
Oswaldo Cabrera and Isaiah Kiner-Falefa hit consecutive RBI singles in the fourth for a 6-2 lead.
Jake Burger’s RBI double in the fourth and Josh Bell’s solo shot in the sixth pulled the Marlins to 7-4. Bell has three homers in his last two games.
REVERSE
Luis Arraez oiginally was credited with an infield single in the eighth but the Yankees succeeded on a video review to overturn the call by first base umpire Angel Hernández on the throw from Kiner-Falefa at shortstop to first baseman Jake Bauers. Hernández was reversed on three of four replays at first base during a 2018 playoff game between the Yankees and Red Sox.,
CHAMPIONSHIP BATTERY
Former Marlins pitcher and 2003 World Series MVP Josh Beckett threw the ceremonial first pitch to ex-teammate Ivan Rodriguez. Beckett threw a complete game shutout against the Yankees in Game 6 to finish the Marlins’ second World Series title.
ROSTER MOVE
Cortes, who was scheduled to start Saturday, was placed on the 15-day injured list retroactive to Tuesday. In addition to Vásquez, RHP Jhony Brito was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes Barre.
TRAINER’S ROOM
Yankees: 1B Anthony Rizzo (concussion) said before the game he continues to progress and hopes to increase his activities next week.
Marlins: LHP Steven Okert absorbed a 113 mph comebacker from Giancarlo Stanton above his left ankle in the ninth but finished the inning. . RHP Tommy Nance (right shoulder strain) is scheduled to have consecutive rehab outings with Double-A Pensacola Saturday and Sunday.
UP NEXT
RHP Sandy Alcantara (4-10, 4.28) starts for the Marlins on Saturday.
