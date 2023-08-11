Red Sox left-hander Chris Sale returns with 4 2/3 perfect innings before allowing solo homer

Share Comment on this story Comment

BOSTON — Boston Red Sox left-hander Chris Sale took a perfect game into the fifth inning against Detroit in his return from the injured list before allowing a solo home run and leaving his first appearance since June 1 with a 4-1 lead after 58 pitches. Never miss a goal or a touchdown. Sign up for Sports Alerts to receive email alerts on major sports news as soon as it breaks. ArrowRight Sale struck out seven, getting Jake Rogers to lead off the fifth before Miguel Cabrera grounded to shortstop. But Kerry Carpenter hit a 1-1 slider over Boston’s bullpen, spoiling Sale’s perfect game, no-hitter and shutout.

Sale then hit Javier Báez with a pitch and was relieved by Kyle Barraclough, who walked Zack Short and gave up a single to pinch-hitter Riley Greene that made it 4-2. Matt Vierling struck out to end the inning.

Sale went on the injured list following a June 1 start that he left complaining of shoulder soreness — the sixth straight season he spent time on the injured list. He was diagnosed with a stress reaction in his left shoulder.

Sale made seven straight All-Star games, posting a 103-62 record with a 2.89 ERA before agreeing in March 2019 to a deal that added $145 and five years to his contract. Since then, he has gone 16-15 with a 4.21 ERA.

Including Friday, when he did not qualify for a decision, he is 5-2 with a 4.38 ERA in 12 starts this season.

