Nationals starting pitcher Joan Adon departs before fourth inning with apparent leg injury

WASHINGTON — Washington Nationals starting pitcher Joan Adon departed Friday night’s game against the Oakland Athletics with an undisclosed injury before the start of the fourth inning.

The 24-year-old right-hander appeared to feel some discomfort in his leg while warming up before the inning. Manager Dave Martinez and athletic trainer Paul Lessard were summoned onto the field and, after a brief discussion with Adon, Martinez called for reliever Cory Abbott.