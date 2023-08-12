Bryce Harper returns to the Phillies' lineup after missing 1 game with back spasms

PHILADELPHIA — Two-time MVP Bryce Harper was back in the Philadelphia Phillies’ lineup for their game against the Minnesota Twins on Saturday night after sitting out one game with mid-back spasms.

Harper left Thursday’s game against the Washington Nationals in the top of the fifth inning with spasms that were unrelated to back pain that kept him out of games in 2021. He said his issues started in the first inning in Thursday’s win over Washington but he wanted to continue to play.