Bryce Harper returns to the Phillies' lineup after missing 1 game with back spasms

PHILADELPHIA — Two-time MVP Bryce Harper was back in the Philadelphia Phillies’ lineup for their game against the Minnesota Twins on Saturday night after sitting out one game with mid-back spasms.
He is batting .293 with seven home runs and 39 RBIs. Following offseason Tommy John surgery on his right elbow, Harper has played in 12 games at first base and 83 total for the defending NL champion Phillies (65-52), who entered play Saturday holding the top wild-card spot.
Also, Kyle Schwarber was in Philadelphia’s lineup in his customary leadoff spot Saturday after leaving in the seventh inning of Philadelphia’s 13-2 win over Minnesota on Friday after fouling the ball off his left foot. Schwarber is batting .186 with 30 homers and 73 RBIs in 116 games.
