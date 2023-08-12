Reds-Pirates rained out. The game will be made up as part of a split doubleheader Sunday

Share Comment on this story Comment

PITTSBURGH — The Cincinnati Reds’ game in Pittsburgh against the Pirates on Saturday night was rained out and will be made up as part of a split doubleheader on Sunday. The opener is scheduled for 1:35 p.m., when LHP Brandon Williamson (4-2, 4.54 ERA) will take the mound for the Reds against Pirates right-hander Mitch Keller (9-8, 4.39). Keller is 0-4, allowing 27 runs in 26 2/3 innings across five starts, since pitching in the All-Star Game on July 11.

The nightcap is set for 6:05 p.m. Luke Weaver (2-4, 6.75) will start for the Reds against Pittsburgh’s RHP Andre Jackson (0-0, 5.16).

Play never began Saturday and the game was postponed at about 40 minutes before the scheduled start.

It is the first game to be postponed at PNC Park this season. Sunday’s doubleheader will be the first between the teams at PNC Park since Sept. 4, 2020.

The Reds have updated their probable starters for tomorrow. LHP Brandon Williamson will go in Game 1; RHP Luke Weaver in Game 2.

Pirates still show Mitch Keller in Game 1. RHP Andre Jackson in Game 2.

