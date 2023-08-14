Rockies activate Charlie Blackmon after he missed 2 months with a fractured right hand

Share Comment on this story Comment

DENVER — Colorado activated outfielder Charlie Blackmon from the injured list Monday after he missed two months with a fractured right hand. Blackmon was scheduled to lead off and be the DH on Monday in the first game of a three-game series against Arizona as the Rockies attempted to end a five-game losing streak.

“Prior to the injury, Charlie was having a really good year,” Colorado manager Bud Black said. “I suspect he is going to continue and have a strong finish to the season. He’s a really good baseball player and he’s an accomplished hitter. Charlie knows his game. It’s good to have him back. He conducts a professional major league at-bat.”

Blackmon is batting .265 with 14 doubles, five homers and 26 RBIs. He was placed on the injured list June 11. He was struck by a pitch in the right hand June 3 and played in five games before the fracture was diagnosed on a follow-up X-ray.

Colorado scored six runs in being swept in a four-game series with the Los Angeles Dodgers that ended Sunday. Entering Monday, the Rockies have scored 23 runs in their past nine games, losing seven.

Blackmon was 3 for 10 with two doubles in two rehab games for Triple-A Albuquerque over the weekend.

Cole Tucker was designated for assignment and outfielder Sean Bouchard was reinstated from 60-day injured list and opted to Albuquerque.

