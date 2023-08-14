Cardinals place Steven Matz on 15-day IL, will give Adam Wainwright another start

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Cardinals placed left-handed pitcher Steven Matz on the 15-day injured list with a left lat strain on Monday.
Wainwright gave up eight runs before being pulled with no outs in the second inning. It was his second-straight start with seven or more runs allowed and his seventh loss of the season. He hasn’t won a game since June 17.
In his previous start before Friday, Wainwright allowed seven runs and nine hits in three innings against the Colorado Rockies.
Matz (4-7) earned the win over Kansas City. He allowed two runs and four hits over six innings in a 5-4 victory. He struck out five.
It was his fourth consecutive quality start. In that stretch, he’s 3-0 with a 1.13 ERA in 24 innings.
Entering Monday, the Cardinals are 52-66, last in the NL Central and 12 1/2 games out of first place. The Athletics are 33-85, last in the AL West. Oakland owns the worst record in baseball.
