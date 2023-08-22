Phillies beat the Giants 4-3 to increase cushion in NL wild-card race

Share Comment on this story Comment

PHILADELPHIA — Trea Turner had a two-run single in the ninth inning that bounced off Camilo Doval's glove and into center field, giving the Philadelphia Phillies a 4-3 victory over the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday night.

Philadelphia increased its lead to four games over San Francisco in the National League wild-card race. The Giants have lost 12 of their last 16 games, falling behind Chicago into the third spot in the NL wild-card standings and even with Arizona, which was playing a late night game at home against Texas.

“I feel like we’ve done that all year,” said Turner, who is hitting .300 (24 for 80) with four homers and 13 RBIs in August after struggling through most of his first year in Philadelphia. “We’ve trailed by one or two runs in the eighth or ninth inning, especially at home, but we’ve put the pressure on teams and get the job done.”

Craig Kimbrel (7-3) got the victory with an inning of relief.

“They fight, they are resilient and they compete until it’s over,” Phillies manager Rob Thomson said.

After a string of relievers frustrated the Phillies, allowing just two hits in 4 2/3 innings, Philadelphia pieced things against Doval (5-4), who entered with 33 saves on the season. But Phillies hitters seemed to be on top of everything that Doval was throwing, who stuck with a combination of hard sinkers and cut fastballs.

Bryson Stott was hit by a pitch, then advanced to third when Brandon Marsh trickled a ball up the middle. After Marsh stole second, Kyle Schwarber was intentionally walked with one out to bring Turner to the plate. With the count 2-2, Turner roped a liner that deflected off Doval’s glove, then to the left of Thairo Estrada at second base.

“I got a good pitch to hit and I put the barrel on it,” Turner said. “After that, it’s out of my control. I’m glad it didn’t end up right at Estrada or into the pitchers glove.”

Stott scored the tying run and Marsh followed.

“When you feel you have the best closer in the game out there in the ninth to win the game, it’s disappointing,” Giants manager Gabe Kapler said. “It’s definitely a gut punch.”

Joc Pederson’s two run double just past the diving reach of Johan Rojas in the fifth inning looked to be the difference for most of the night. Pederson hit a slicing two-out liner to center field that ticked off the end of Johan Rojas’ glove, rolling to the wall to score Estrada and Wilmer Flores to give the Giants the lead.

Estrada had three hits on the night, and Pederson had two.

“We had some moments earlier in the game when we had a chance to get a big hit and we didn’t do that, either” Kapler said. “We win as a team and we lose as a team and in this case, we lost as a team.”

Kyle Harrison, San Francisco’s top pitching prospect and ranked as one of the sport’s best overall prospects, made his major league debut, going 3 1/3 innings and allowing five hits and two earned runs in a no-decision on 65 pitches.

Bryce Harper hit a two-run homer in the first inning. It was Harper’s 11th of the season and second in two nights. He was 2 for 3 with a walk. Taijuan Walker went five innings with six hits and two earned runs, striking out seven.

TRAINERS ROOM

Giants: OF Mitch Hanigar (fractured right forearm) started a rehab assignment with Triple A Sacramento. Hanigar has been on the injured list since June 14. ... OF Mike Yastrzemski (left hamstring strain) is hitting without restrictions and is continuing his running progress in Arizona.

Phillies: Harper experienced some tightness in his back and served as the DH instead of playing first base. It dates to back spasms first suffered on Aug. 10 Manager Rob Thomson said Harper was fine to hit and “wanted to make sure he stays fine.” Thomson said Harper’s status at first base is day-to-day and he doesn’t want the two-time NL MVP bending at first 150, 160 times a game.

UP NEXT

In the series finale Wednesday, Phillies RHP Michael Lorenzen (7-8, 3.57 ERA) was set to face RHP Alex Cobb (6-5, 3.75).

