Aaron Judge hits 3 homers as the Yankees end their 9-game skid, beating the Nationals

NEW YORK — Aaron Judge had his first big league three-homer game and tied his career high with six RBIs, almost single-handedly breaking the New York Yankees’ first nine-game losing streak in 41 years with a 9-1 victory over the Washington Nationals on Wednesday night. Never miss a goal or a touchdown. Sign up for Sports Alerts to receive email alerts on major sports news as soon as it breaks. ArrowRight Two hours after general manager Brian Cashman called the season “a disaster,” Judge drove a first-inning curveball from MacKenzie Gore (6-10) over the Yankees bullpen in right-center.

Judge opened a 6-0 lead in the second with his fifth career grand slam, a shot into the netting above Monument Park in center field. Then in the seventh he combined with DJ LeMahieu for back-to-back homers against Jose A. Ferrer, popping the ball over the right-field short porch just inside the foul pole.

Last-place New York (61-65) had been within a loss of what would have been its first 10-game losing streak since 1913.

Luis Severino (3-8) allowed one hit and matched a season high with 6 2/3 innings.

Ian Hamilton and Wandy Peralta finished a three-hitter. Dominic Smith homered for the Nationals with two outs in the ninth.

REDS 7, ANGELS 3, 2ND GAME

REDS 9, ANGELS 4, 1ST GAME

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Shohei Ohtani abruptly left the mound in the second with a torn ligament after hitting his major league-leading 44th homer in the first inning during Los Angeles’ loss to Cincinnati in the first game of a doubleheader.

Ohtani won’t pitch for the rest of the season because of the tear in his elbow ligament, Angels GM Perry Minasian announced after the second game. The Angels don’t yet know whether he will need surgery.

Ohtani doubled and scored as Los Angeles’ designated hitter in the nightcap, but Orange County native Matt McLain homered and drove in three runs as Cincinnati swept a three-game series with the Angels for the first time.

Elly De La Cruz had a career-high six RBIs with a three-run homer and a three-run triple in the opener for Cincinnati. Tyler Stephenson hit a two-run homer in the second game.

In the opener, Ohtani faced six batters and threw 26 pitches before he departed. He got more tests on his arm between games, and he was back in the Angels’ lineup for the nightcap.

Buck Farmer (4-5) threw 1 2/3 innings of scoreless relief for Cincinnati in the opener. Tyler Anderson (5-5) relieved Ohtani and allowed just one earned run over 4 2/3 innings for the Angels.

Lyon Richardson pitched four-hit ball into the fifth inning of his second start for Cincinnati. Lucas Sims (4-3) got the win.

Reid Detmers (3-10) yielded seven hits and four runs over five innings in the nightcap.

BREWERS 8, TWINS 7, 10 INNINGS

MILWAUKEE — Brice Turang beat out an infield hit with two outs in the 10th inning to bring home Willy Adames with the winning run, and Milwaukee beat Minnesota.

Adames also homered for the second straight day and singled home the tying run earlier in the 10th to help the NL Central-leading Brewers complete a two-game sweep and win their fifth straight. Milwaukee rallied from a three-run deficit.

The Brewers trailed 7-6 before Adames led off the bottom of the 10th with a single up the middle off Jhoan Durán (2-6) that drove in automatic runner Carlos Santana. With Adames on third, Turang hit a chopper to the left side of the infield and beat third baseman Royce Lewis’ throw to first.

The AL Central-leading Twins took the lead in the 10th when Ryan Jeffers’ two-out infield single scored Joey Gallo from third. Jeffers fell down on his way to first but still slid in safely ahead of the throw from pitcher Elvis Peguero (4-4), who initially mishandled the slow dribbler toward the third-base line.

ORIOLES 7, BLUE JAYS 0

BALTIMORE — Anthony Santander homered twice, Dean Kremer threw six innings of five-hit ball and Baltimore beat Toronto.

The Orioles extended their streak of series without being swept to 80 and maintained their two-game lead in the AL East over Tampa Bay. Toronto fell one game behind Seattle for the final AL wild-card spot.

Kremer (12-5) struck out five and walked none. Relievers Jacob Webb, Yennier Cano and Shintaro Fujinami completed a five-hitter.

Kevin Gausman (9-8) allowed two runs and five hits with nine strikeouts and one walk over six innings. Gausman took over the AL lead in strikeouts with 196.

BRAVES 7, METS 0

ATLANTA — Charlie Morton gave up two hits in seven innings while allowing no runs for the third straight start as Atlanta beat New York.

Marcell Ozuna drove in four runs with three hits including a two-run homer. The majors-leading Braves won two of three from New York, finishing 10-3 in the season series.

The 39-year-old Morton (13-10) set a season high with 11 strikeouts, his second straight game with double-digit strikeouts and the 27th of his career.

Ozuna singled in a run off José Quintana (1-5) in the first and again drove in Austin Riley in the sixth, this time with a double to center field. His homer off Phil Bickford in the seventh was his 28th.

RED SOX 7, ASTROS 5, 10 INNINGS

HOUSTON — Adam Duvall’s three-run home run in the 10th inning was his third homer of the series and lifted Boston over Houston.

Rafael Devers started the 10th as the automatic runner on second, and Kendall Graveman (3-6) walked Triston Casas with one out. Duvall then smacked his 14th homer to put the Red Sox on top 7-4.

Chas McCormick singled with Kyle Tucker on second to start the 10th before the Astros cut it to 7-5 on an RBI single by Yainer Díaz.

The Astros could have moved into a tie with the Texas Rangers for first place in the AL West with a victory. But instead fell a game behind the Rangers, who were off Wednesday after losing six straight.

Nick Pivetta (9-6) picked up the win. For Houston, Martín Maldonado hit a two-run homer in the second.

RAYS 6, ROCKIES 5, 10 INNINGS

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Brandon Lowe hit a game-ending single leading off the 10th inning, and Tampa Bay rallied from another late deficit against Colorado.

Lowe’s hit to right off Brent Suter (4-2) scored automatic runner Osleivis Basabe.

AL batting leader Yandy Díaz went 2 for 4 and tied the game at 5-all with a two-run single in the ninth off Rockies closer Justin Lawrence. Pete Fairbanks (2-4) pitched a perfect 10th.

Randy Arozarena and Isaac Paredes homered for the AL wild card-leading Rays, who scored nine times in the eighth inning to win Tuesday’s series opener 12-4.

WHITE SOX 5, MARINERS 4, 10 INNINGS

CHICAGO — Automatic runner Tim Anderson stole third and scored the winning run on a throwing error by shortstop J.P. Crawford — all on a failed pickoff play — as Chicago snapped Seattle’s season-best eight-game winning streak.

Anderson was leading off second base when Seattle catcher Cal Raleigh tried to pick him off following a pitch from Justin Topa (3-4). Crawford took the throw from Raleigh and threw wildly to third. The Mariners couldn’t handle the overthrow and Anderson scored.

Sammy Peralta (2-0), the last of six Chicago relievers, earned the win.

The Mariners rallied for three runs in the ninth to go ahead 4-3. The White Sox tied it in the bottom half.

GIANTS 8, PHILLIES 6, 10 INNINGS

PHILADELPHIA — Paul DeJong hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning and a two-run single in the 10th in his debut for San Francisco.

The Giants salvaged the final game of their three-game series, rebounding after closer Camilo Doval allowed a tying, three-run homer in the ninth to Philadelphia’s Bryce Harper.

It was Doval’s fourth straight blown save and second in two days after recording 33 saves in 36 opportunities.

In the 10th, DeJong singled to center off Craig Kimbrel (7-4). Thairo Estrada’s sacrifice fly provided an extra cushion for Ryan Walker, who got his first save of the year as the 10th Giants pitcher of the day. Jakob Junis (3-3) was the winner.

CUBS 6, TIGERS 4

DETROIT — Yan Gomes hit a tiebreaking, two-out single in the eighth inning and Chicago beat Detroit.

The Tigers’ Kerry Carpenter hit a grand slam in the sixth inning off Jameson Taillon that tied the game at 4-all, but his teammates didn’t do much else at the plate.

The Cubs, who hold the second NL wild-card spot, have won 24 of their last 34 games and took two of three from the Tigers, improving to 9-1-1 in their last 11 series.

Julian Merryweather (5-1) struck out three in 1 1/3 innings. Adbert Alzolay pitched the ninth for his 19th save.

In the eighth, Ian Happ had a one-out infield hit against Beau Brieske (0-2), who walked Seiya Suzuki with two outs and then yielded Gomes’ single to left.

CARDINALS 6, PIRATES 4

PITTSBURGH — Richie Palacios had a career-best three hits and drove in two runs, and last-place St. Louis beat Pittsburgh to avoid a three-game sweep.

Zack Thompson (3-5) gave up two runs on six hits with five strikeouts in five innings. His outing was ended by a 92-minute rain delay with two outs in the top of the sixth.

JoJo Romero struck out three in the final two innings for his third save, allowing an RBI double from Connor Joe with two outs in the ninth.

Luis Ortiz (2-4) lasted 3 1/3 innings, surrendering five runs on seven hits and five walks.

PADRES 4, MARLINS 0

SAN DIEGO — Seth Lugo allowed three hits in six innings, Xander Bogaerts hit a two-run homer and San Diego beat Miami.

Lugo combined on a four-hitter with four relievers — including Robert Suarez, who didn’t face a batter. Suarez was ejected in the eighth following an inspection by umpires, who said he had sticky stuff on his left wrist and arm.

Lugo (5-6) struck out four. Sandy Alcantara (6-11) allowed four runs on seven hits in 6 2/3 innings.

ROYALS 4, ATHLETICS 0

OAKLAND, Calif. — Cole Ragans matched a career high with 11 strikeouts in six scoreless innings, Bobby Witt Jr. hit his 26th homer and Kansas City beat Oakland to avoid a three-game sweep.

Ragans (5-4) limited the A’s to two singles, improving to 3-1 with a 2.08 ERA in six starts since being traded from Texas on June 30.

Dairon Blanco hit his first career homer off A’s starter Adrián Martínez (0-2) in the third inning.

Oakland loaded the bases with one out in the eighth inning, but Carlos Hernández retired Seth Brown and Zack Gelof. Hernández also pitched the ninth to record his third save in six opportunities.

DODGERS 3, GUARDIANS 1, SUSPENDED, 2 INNINGS

CLEVELAND — Heavy rain forced a suspension after two innings with Los Angeles leading Cleveland 3-1.

The game was set to resume at 12:10 p.m. Thursday.

Kiké Hernández had a two-run double for the Dodgers, and José Ramírez homered for the Guardians.

Dodgers left-hander Clayton Kershaw and Guardians right-hander Xzavion Curry were on the mound when play was halted.

