Jeffers pinch homer lifts Twins to 7-5 win, Rangers' 7th loss in row

MINNEAPOLIS — Pinch-hitter Ryan Jeffers broke a tie with a two-run, two-out homer off Will Smith in a three-run eighth inning, and the Minnesota Twins beat Texas 7-5 on Thursday night and sent the Rangers to a season-high seventh straight loss. In a matchup of division leaders. Minnesota tied a season high with five homers and overcame a 5-2, fifth-inning deficit. Michael A. Taylor homered twice for Minnesota, and Royce Lewis and Kyle Farmer also went deep.

Texas, which has led the AL West since April 9, is just one game ahead of Houston and Seattle. AL Central-leading Minnesota opened a six-game lead over second-place Cleveland.

Carlos Correa hit a tying double off Josh Sborz (5-6). Josh Winder (2-0) pitched three hitless innings and Griffin Jax got his second save.

RED SOX 17, ASTROS 1

HOUSTON — Alex Verdugo had four hits that included a leadoff homer and rookie Wilyer Abreu got his first major league home run among four hits and four RBIs. Boston set a season high for runs and had 24 hits, its most since 2015.

Boston led 13-1 before catcher Martín Maldonado gave up four runs and five hits in the ninth, including Connor Wong’s homer.

J.P. France (9-5) gave up 10 runs and 11 hits without getting out of the third. Brayan Bello (10-7) allowed one run and nine hits in seven innings.

NATIONALS 6, YANKEES 5

NEW YORK — Alex Call hit a go-ahead, two-run homer off Tommy Kahnle (1-3) in a four-run seventh inning, CJ Abrams followed with a solo shot and last-place New York (61-66) lost for the 10th time in 11 games.

A day after his first career three-homer game, Aaron Judge homered on his first pitch from Patrick Corbin (9-11).

New York has not won consecutive games since Aug. 2-3 and is 1-11-3 in its last 15 series, losing seven straight rubber games. Giancarlo Stanton had his first four-hit game since May 4, 2021.

Kyle Finnegan got four outs for his 23rd save.

RAYS 5, ROCKIES 3

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Josh Lowe broke a 3-3 tie with a two-run homer in the eighth off Matt Koch (2-2), and Tampa Bay completed a three-game sweep.

Luke Raley and Isaac Paredes also homered for the Rays, who have won four straight games and six of seven.

Jason Adam (4-2) struck out five of six batters and Pete Fairbanks struck out three around a single in the ninth for his 16th save.

DODGERS 6, GUARDIANS 1

DODGERS 9, GUARDIANS 3

CLEVELAND — Mookie Betts matched his career high with five hits and drove in two run in the completion of a game suspended after two innings Wednesday. Kiké Hernández homered and doubled twice in the scheduled game and had four hits on the day.

Betts singled four times in the first six innings and had a two-run double in the eighth for the NL West-leading Dodgers, who are 19-3 in August.

Gus Varland (1-0) worked 1 1/3 innings for his first big league win as seven pitchers combined for a four-hitter in the suspended game. Xzavion Curry (3-2) gave up three runs in three innings.

Ryan Pepiot (1-0) allowed one run in four innings in the scheduled game. Rookie Gavin Williams (1-5) gave up a season-high seven runs in 4 1/3 innings and is winless in eight straight starts.

CUBS 5, PIRATES 4, 10 INNINGS

PITTSBURGH — Ian Happ hit broke a 3-3 tie with a 10th-inning single off Thomas Hatch (1-1) and another run scored when right fielder Connor Joe bobbled the ball for an error.

Joe hit a sacrifice fly in the bottom half off Adbert Alzolay, who got his 20th save.

Daniel Palencia (4-0) struck out two in a hitless eighth for Chicago (67-60), which has won five of six. The Cubs hold a wild card spot and closed within three games of NL Central-leading Milwaukee.

