Carpenter gets Tigers' 1st hit off bullpen after Astros' Valdez pitches 7 no-hit innings

DETROIT — Pinch-hitter Kerry Carpenter singled off reliever Bryan Abreu with one out in the eighth inning for the Detroit Tigers' first hit off Houston on Friday night after Framber Valdez pitched seven hitless innings for the Astros. Valdez was removed after matching his career high with 114 pitches. The 29-year-old left-hander no-hit the Cleveland Guardians on Aug. 1 on 93 pitches. Making his fourth start since then, he struck out six, walked five and hit a batter. He threw 64 pitches for strikes.

Abreu relieved Valdez starting the eighth with the Astros ahead 1-0. He retired Matt Vierling on an infield popup and Carpenter, batting for Andy Ibañez, grounded a single between first and second.

Valdez also threw 114 pitches at Oakland on May 30 last year.

He nearly allowed a second-inning homer to Miguel Cabrera, but right fielder Kyle Tucker made a jumping catch against the fence.

Jose Altuve’s RBI infield single on a slow roller in the third inning was the only hit of the game.

Tigers manager A.J. Hinch was ejected by plate umpire Laz Díaz for arguing after a called third strike to Javier Báez for the second out of the seventh.

