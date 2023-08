PHILADELPHIA — St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado left Friday night against the Philadelphia Phillies in the seventh inning with what the club described as lower- back tightness.

Arenado was 0 for 3. He committed an error on a softly hit ball by Trea Turner in the fifth inning and was unable to get to Garrett Stubb’s bloop double in the second that scored two Philadelphia runs.