Angels' Shohei Ohtani batting as designated hitter vs. Mets after tearing elbow ligament

NEW YORK — Shohei Ohtani was batting second as the designated hitter for the Angels against the New York Mets on Friday night in the first game after Los Angeles said the two-way star had torn an elbow ligament.
Ohtani had Tommy John surgery in 2018 after his AL Rookie of the Year season. He planned to seek a second opinion before deciding if he’d have Tommy John surgery again as he enters free agency this offseason.
“He’s going to play. So, as far as a second opinion goes, they’re still working on that,” general manager Perry Minasian said. “Him and his representation are going to come up with a plan but as we sit here today he’s going to play until he tells us he’s not.”
Ohtani left Wednesday’s start against Cincinnati after 26 pitches.
Los Angeles put three-time AL MVP Mike Trout back on the injured list because of his fractured left hamate bone, a move retroactive to Wednesday, and recalled outfielder Trey Cabbage from Triple-A Salt Lake.
Trout missed 38 games, returned Tuesday, then felt sore Wednesday and didn’t play in the doubleheader.
