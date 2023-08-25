Harrison opts out of minor league contract with Rangers

MINNEAPOLIS — Veteran infielder Josh Harrison opted out of his minor league contract with the Texas Rangers, the team announced Friday.
After signing with Texas, Harrison played in six games with Triple-A Round Rock, going 6-for-27 (.222) with a home run and a double.
In 13 major league seasons, Harrison has hit .270 with 73 homers and 388 RBIs. He was an All-Star in 2014 and 2017 with Pittsburgh.
“I’ve always admired the way he plays and how much he enjoys the game, too,” Rangers manager Bruce Bochy said. “He plays with a lot of passion.”
