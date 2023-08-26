Mariners tie Texas for AL West lead, beat Royals 7-5 behind Suárez's 3 hits, 3 RBIs

Share Comment on this story Comment

SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners tied Texas for the AL West lead, beating the Kansas City Royals 7-5 on Friday night behind Eugenio Suárez’s three hits and three RBIs that included go-ahead, two-run single in the fourth inning. Never miss a goal or a touchdown. Sign up for Sports Alerts to receive email alerts on major sports news as soon as it breaks. ArrowRight Seattle was 10 games out of first at 47-48 before play on July 20, but the Mariners have gone on a 25-8 run. At 128 games into the season, this is the latest the Mariners have had a share of first place since 2003.

Kansa City led 3-2 before Suárez’s fourth-inning single. Seattle built a 6-3 lead in the fifth when Teoscar Hernández scored on Austin Cox’s wild pitch, and Josh Rojas had an RBI single.

Kyle Isbel cut the gap to 6-5 with a two-run homer in the seventh against Matt Brash. Suárez hit a run-scoring double in the eighth against Taylor Hearn.

Andrés Muñoz allowed a single and walk in the ninth, then retired Maikel Garcia on a groundout. Bobby Witt Jr. was intentionally walked with two outs, loading the bases, and Muñoz struck out pinch-hitter Freddy Fermin for his ninth save in 13 chances.

Advertisement

Isaiah Campbell (4-0), the second of seven Seattle pitchers, threw a hitless fifth.

Kansas City dropped to a major league-worst 18-49 on the road and is 1-82 this year when trailing entering the ninth.

Royals starter Brady Singer (8-10) gave up four runs and nine hits in four innings.

J.P. Crawford homered leading off the bottom of the first and Cal Raleigh singled home a run for a 2-0 lead.

Share this article Share

Kansas City went ahead 3-2 in the second when Nelson Velázquez hit an RBI single, MJ Melendez scored on a throwing error by starter Bryce Miller and Ibel hit a run-scoring single. Drew Waters tried to score from second on Isbel’s hit but was thrown out by left fielder Dominic Canzone.

MOVES

Royals: RHP Taylor Clark was placed on the family medical emergency list and RHP Collin Snider was recalled from Triple-A Omaha.

Advertisement

TRAINER’S ROOM

Mariners: OF Jarred Kelenic (broken foot) will begin a rehab assignment next week in Triple-A Tacoma, with a projected return to game action of mid-September … RHP Emerson Hancock (shoulder) was diagnosed with a grade 1-plus shoulder strain, with no tear or structural damage. He received a platelet rich plasma injection.

Royals: INF Nick Pratto (groin strain) had a setback on his rehab assignment and will be evaluated on Monday … LHP Jake Brentz had a season-ending lat strain while on his rehab assignment from Tommy John surgery.

UP NEXT

RHP Logan Gilbert (11-5, 3.77 ERA) will pitch for the Mariners on Saturday against Royals RHP Jordan Lyles (3-14, 6.20 ERA).

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/MLB