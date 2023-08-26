Mets slugger Pete Alonso leaves against Angels after getting hit by a pitch

NEW YORK — New York Mets slugger Pete Alonso left Saturday night against the Los Angeles Angels after getting hit by a pitch leading off the eighth inning.
After getting up, Alonso exchanged words with Angels catcher Logan O’Hoppe, which caused both benches to clear. Alonso was removed for a pinch runner.
Alonso ranks third in the majors with 39 home runs and needs one more homer for his third season with 40 or more. He has been hit a major league-leading 17 times.
