Mets message to Ohtani: `Please don't break anything else, Shohei'

NEW YORK — The New York Mets had a message for Shohei Othani when the Los Angeles Angels two-way star walked to the plate in the first inning Sunday:

Ohtani, playing his first series since the Angels said he tore a ligament in his right elbow while pitching on Wednesday, went 0 for 4 with two strikeouts in Los Angeles’ 3-2 loss Sunday. He was 3 for 9 with three runs, two steals and an RBI as the Angels took two of three from the Mets.