Jurickson Profar released by Rockies, who promote Hunter Goodman for big league debut

BALTIMORE — The Colorado Rockies released outfielder Jurickson Profar, who hit .236 with eight homers, 39 RBIs and one stolen base after signing a one-year contract as a free agent that paid him $8.75 million. Hunter Goodman's contract was selected from Triple-A Albuquerque, just two weeks after he was promoted from Double-A, and the 23-year-old started at first base and batted sixth against Baltimore on Sunday in his major league debut.

The 30-year-old Profar had spent the previous three seasons with San Diego, batting .244 with 26 homers, 116 RBIs, and 22 stolen bases. He signed a $7.75 million, one-year deal with the Rockies in March and earned a $1 million bonus for reaching 400 plate appearances.

A 10-year big league veteran, Profar spent his first five big league seasons with Texas and one with Oakland. He has a .238 career average with 86 homers, 352 RBIs and 47 steals.

Colorado began Sunday last in the NL West at 48-81 and had lost six straight, one defeat from its fifth straight losing season.

Goodman was selected in the fourth round of the 2021 amateur draft. He batted .371 with nine and 33 RBIs in 15 games with the Isotopes, leaving his minor league season average at .259 with 34 home runs and 111 RBIs in 106 games.

