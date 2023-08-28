Reds place top rookie Matt McClain on IL with oblique injury

SAN FRANCISCO — The Cincinnati Reds placed standout rookie infielder Matt McClain on the 10-day injured list with a strained right oblique on Monday.
McClain had been feeling pain in his right side for several days. After the situation worsened over the weekend, the 24-year-old notified the Reds’ coaching staff.
“It’s just one of those things where players play through all kinds of stuff,” Bell said. “It’s still early in his career. Never having that injury, I don’t think he knew what it was. He just thought it was normal soreness, and it just got to a point where he was feeling it too much.”
The Reds activated outfielder Stuart Fairchild from the seven-day concussion list.
