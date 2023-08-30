Mariners CF Julio Rodr�guez out of lineup for second straight day due to sore foot

Seattle manager Scott Servais said Rodríguez was feeling better but still experiencing discomfort in the foot a day after being a late scratch right before the Mariners faced Oakland.

SEATTLE — Seattle Mariners center fielder Julio Rodríguez was out of the lineup for the second straight day Wednesday due to soreness in his left foot.

“Julio is still sore today. Feels a little bit better with the issue with his left foot so he’s not in the lineup. Not sure if he’ll be available to pinch-hit or not. We’ll know more here closer to game time,” Servais said.