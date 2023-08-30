Outfielder Mike Yastrzemski activated from injured list by Giants

“Matos really understood the situation, which is a veteran player coming back, another left-handed bat,” manager Gabe Kapler said.

SAN FRANCISCO — Outfielder Mike Yastrzemski was activated from the 10-day injured list by the San Francisco Giants before Wednesday’s game against Cincinnati.

Matos hit .318 (7 for 22) with a home run and two RBIs in nine games since his most recent callup from Sacramento. He was batting .250 with two homers and 11 RBIs this season.