Mariners drop into tie for AL West lead with 3-1 loss to A's as Rodriguez, Kirby scratched

SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners’ two-day stay alone atop the AL West ended with a 3-1 loss Tuesday night to the major league-worst Oakland Athletics, who built an early lead on home runs by Seth Brown and Shea Langeliers.
Seattle had won 12 of its previous 13 games, turning a 7 1/2-game deficit into a one-game lead over Texas. The Rangers won 2-1 at the New York Mets, matching the Mariners at 75-57. Houston is a percentage point back at 76-58.
Josh Rojas singled with one out in the ninth and J.P. Crawford doubled but Trevor May, who was born in Longview, about a two-hour drive from Seattle, struck out Eugenio Suárez on an outside sweeper.
Seattle had been 8-0 against the A’s this year.
Brown hit a solo homer in the first inning for Oakland’s first run of the series and his first home run since July 22. Langeliers add two-run drive in the second for Oakland (39-94).
Cade Marlow drew a bases-loaded walk in the fourth from Ken Waldichuk, who allowed one hit in four innings. Sean Newcomb (1-0), the third of six A’s pitchers, struck out four in 1 2/3 innings innings for his first win with Oakland.
May got his 15th save in 18 chances, finishing a four-hitter.
Weaver allowed seven hits in 3 2/3 innings in his first start with Seattle. The 30-year-old right-hander signed with the Mariners last Tuesday after being released by Cincinnati.
PACKED HOUSE
The announced attendance of 44,280 was the largest Tuesday crowd at T-Mobile Park since Seattle’s 2014 home opener.
UP NEXT
Seattle rookie RHP Bryce Miller (8-4, 3.90 ERA) takes the mound for Wednesday afternoon’s series finale. Oakland counters with RHP Zach Neal (1-0, 6.88), who made his first major league start since 2016 last Friday.
___
AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB