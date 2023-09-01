Reds pitcher Hunter Greene will miss at least a week after landing on COVID-19 injured list

CINCINNATI — Reds right-handed pitcher Hunter Greene will miss at least a week after being placed on the COVID-19 injured list, the team said Friday.
Bell provided no more details on the pitcher’s illness.
The 24-year-old fireballer (3-6) had three starts after returning Aug. 20 from nearly two months on the injured list with a sore hip.
His first two starts after that were rocky — 13 earned runs in a total of 6 2/3 innings — but he rebounded in his last outing on Wednesday, allowing one run and three hits through 5 1/3 as the Reds beat the Giants 4-1.
