Phillies activate pitcher Ranger Suárez and outfielder Cristian Pache from injured list

Suárez has been dealing with a strained right hamstring and last pitched for the Phillies on Aug. 13. Pache, who had irritation in his right elbow, made his last appearance with the Phillies on July 9.

The 28-year-old Suárez is 2-6 with a 3.88 ERA in 17 starts and has gone at least five innings in each of his last 15 outings. He is scheduled to start Sunday when the Phillies close a three-game series at Milwaukee.