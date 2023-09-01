Phillies activate pitcher Ranger Suárez and outfielder Cristian Pache from injured list

MILWAUKEE — The Philadelphia Phillies have activated left-handed pitcher Ranger Suárez and outfielder Cristian Pache from the injured list.
The 28-year-old Suárez is 2-6 with a 3.88 ERA in 17 starts and has gone at least five innings in each of his last 15 outings. He is scheduled to start Sunday when the Phillies close a three-game series at Milwaukee.
Pache, 24, is hitting .327 with a .365 on-base percentage, two homers and eight RBIs in 32 games with the Phillies.
