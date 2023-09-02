Steven Kwan's sacrifice fly caps a two-run 11th inning for the Guardians in 7-6 win against the Rays

Share Comment on this story Comment

CLEVELAND — Steven Kwan hit a sacrifice fly to bring home Bo Naylor with the winning run after Jose Tena tied the score with a single in the 11th inning to lift the Cleveland Guardians to a 7-6 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday night. Never miss a goal or a touchdown. Sign up for Sports Alerts to receive email alerts on major sports news as soon as it breaks. ArrowRight Rays center fielder Jose Siri had an opportunity to cut down Naylor at the plate but his throw sailed wide and Chris Devenski (3-3) took the loss in his first appearance with the team.

Tampa Bay, which has a commanding lead atop the AL wild-card standings, lost for just the third time in its last 11 games. The Rays trail Baltimore by two games in the East.

Brandon Lowe gave Tampa Bay a 6-5 lead in the top of the 11th with a sacrifice fly off Sam Hentges (3-2).

Cleveland has won four in a row and moved within 4 1/2 games of first-place Minnesota in the AL Central.

Advertisement

Kwan forced extra innings with a two-out single in the ninth off closer Pete Fairbanks, scoring Myles Straw. It was Fairbanks’ second blown save in 20 opportunities this season.

Tampa Bay erased a 4-1 deficit in the fifth on Christian Bethancourt’s three-run homer off Cleveland starter Logan Allen. The Rays went in front 5-4 in the sixth on Jose Siri’s 422-foot solo shot against Nick Sandlin.

Relievers Reynaldo López and Matt Moore both made their Cleveland debuts, combining for 2 1/3 scoreless innings, two days after being claimed off waivers from the Angels with starter Lucas Giolito.

The Guardians are expected to activate first baseman Josh Naylor on Sunday. Naylor, who has been sidelined since August 1 with a strained right oblique, leads the team with a .306 average and 79 RBIs.

Rays right-hander Zack Littell allowed four runs on a season-high nine hits in 4 2/3 innings, while left-hander Allen gave up four runs in five innings while striking out five.

Advertisement

Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash was ejected in the fifth by home plate umpire CB Bucknor for arguing a pitch-clock violation against Littell.

Share this article Share

COMING AND GOING

Rays RHP Aaron Civale returned to Progressive Field for the first time since being traded on July 31. He spent his first 4 1/2 seasons with Cleveland, going 29-23 in 76 starts.

“It’s definitely strange to be on the visiting side, but it’s good to be back,” Civale said. “I’ll always have fond memories of playing here.” …

Guardians RHP James Karinchak, who had a 1.42 ERA in six August relief outings, was optioned to Triple-A Columbus to clear a roster spot for Giolito.

“We told James, ‘You kind of drew the short end of the straw,’ because we added three players,” Cleveland manager Terry Francona said.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rays: RHP Chris Devenski (personal reasons), who spent most of the season with the Angels, was activated from the bereavement list. Devenski went 3-2 with a 5.08 ERA in 29 appearances with Los Angeles before being released on Aug. 29.

Advertisement

Guardians: RHP Shane Bieber (right elbow inflammation) threw a successful bullpen session with pitching coach Carl Willis before the game. The 2020 AL Cy Young winner has been on the injured list since July 12.

UP NEXT

Guardians RHP Xzavion Curry (3-3, 4.10 ERA), who has zero wins in eight starts this season, pitches the three-game series finale. The Rays have not named a starter.

___