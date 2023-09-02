Tigers place OF Riley Greene on IL with elbow inflammation; recall INF/OF Tyler Nevin

Share Comment on this story Comment

CHICAGO — The Detroit Tigers placed outfielder Riley Greene on the injured list with right elbow inflammation on Saturday before their game against the White Sox in Chicago and recalled infielder/outfielder Tyler Nevin from Triple-A Toledo to take the spot on the roster.

Greene, Detroit's first-round draft pick (fifth overall) in 2019 will have the right elbow — he throws left-handed — reevaluated once swelling subsides. Manager A.J. Hinch said that might be in seven to 10 days.

Greene was hurt while making a terrific diving catch in left field in the fifth inning of Detroit’s 4-2 win at Chicago on Friday. The athletic 22-year-old, who’s played mostly in center field this season, raced to the gap and lunged to snare Tim Anderson’s liner.

Greene jammed his elbow on the play and was lifted for a pinch hitter in the seventh as a precaution. The injury flared up overnight after Hinch said “things are pointing in a positive direction” on Friday.

“Last night the physical exam was pretty good and encouraging,” Hinch said before Saturday night’s game. “The shape he’s in this morning, not so much.”

A scan in Chicago on Saturday “indicated a little bit more of a significant injury,” Hinch added.

Greene is batting .288 with 11 homers and 37 RBIs through 99 games in his second major-league season.

