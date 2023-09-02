Lipcius, Cabrera and Olson power the Tigers to a 10-0 rout of the White Sox

Share Comment on this story Comment

CHICAGO — Andre Lipcius' first hit in the major leagues was a two-run homer in a four-run first inning, Miguel Cabrera had four hits and three RBIs and rookie Reese Olson pitched seven scoreless innings as the Detroit Tigers routed the Chicago White Sox 10-0 on Saturday night. Never miss a goal or a touchdown. Sign up for Sports Alerts to receive email alerts on major sports news as soon as it breaks. ArrowRight Spencer Torkelson went 3 for 4 with a pair of doubles, two RBIs and two runs scored. Kerry Carpenter and Akil Baddoo added three hits apiece as Detroit pounded out 18 total hits in its third straight win.

“I see it as a lot of guys having success,” manager A.J. Hinch said. “I loved the at-bats, really up and down the lineup.”

Olson (3-6) struck out one and allowed just four singles to Chicago in his longest of 15 starts this season. The 24-year-old right-hander didn’t allow a walk before Miguel Diaz came on in relief to start the eighth inning. Alex Faedo tossed a 1-2-3 ninth to complete the four-hitter.

“Reese Olson is going to be a really quality pitcher at this level,” Hinch said. “He continued to throw quality pitches and keep the ball on the ground. When he did give up a hit, he got the next ball on the ground for the double play.”

The Tigers turned four double plays.

“They came out pretty aggressive and I got some quick outs with that,” Olson said. “And I got some great defense behind me. A few hard-hit balls just happened to find gloves.”

Lipcius, a 25-year-old infielder, lined a drive to right-center in his third big-league at-bat and in his second game. He made his debut on Friday.

“First hit, first homer, it’s got him feeling good,” said Cabrera, who gave the newcomer a hug after he crossed home plate. “I appreciate moments like that.”

The Tigers scored eight runs on 12 hits off White Sox starter Mike Clevinger (6-7), who lasted four innings. Clevinger entered with a 2.31 ERA in six previous starts after returning from right biceps inflammation.

But the Tigers came out swinging.

“My approach today was to swing at first-pitch strikes,” Cabrera said. “That’s what we did today. It’s why we got a lot of hits.”

The Tigers scored four times off Clevinger in the first after he retired the first two batters.

“I’d really like to forget about this one,” Chicago manager Pedro Grifol said. “Clev got the two quick outs, then everything he left out over they plate, they hit.”

Cabrera doubled in the first run, then scored on Carpenter’s bloop single. Lipcius’ drive made it 4-0.

Detroit increased it lead to 6-0 in the second, striking again with two outs. Zach McKinstry had an RBI single and Torkelson drove him in with a double.

The Tigers tacked on two more in the fourth, scoring on Torkelson’s second double and Cabrera’s RBI single. Cabrera singled in another run off reliever Luis Patiño in the sixth, and Parker Meadows added an RBI single in the eighth.

WHITE SOX MOVE

Chicago recalled INF Zach Remillard from Triple-A Charlotte and optioned INF José Rodriguez before the game.

GRIFOL HONORED BY FSU

White Sox manager Pedro Grifol will be among nine inductees to the Florida State University Athletics Hall of Fame on Friday. Grifol, a catcher for the Seminoles from 1989-91, will manage the White Sox at Detroit that night, but said he recorded a video on Saturday for the ceremony and that his wife will attend.

Grifol recalled that current Cubs manager David Ross used to come as a youngster to watch the Seminoles. Ross, who went on to catch for 15 seasons in the majors, grew up in Tallahassee, Florida.

“I actually remember David going to the games,” Grifol said. “I think he was like 10 years old. He didn’t miss too many of those games.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Tigers: Placed OF Riley Greene on the IL with right elbow inflammation before the game and recalled INF/OF Tyler Nevin from Triple-A Toledo. Greene, Detroit’s first-round draft pick (fifth overall) in 2019 will have the elbow — he throws left-handed — re-evaluated once swelling subsides. Manager A.J. Hinch said that might be in seven-to-10 days.

White Sox: Scratched slugging CF Luis Robert, second in the AL with 35 homers, just before the game with right quad tightness. Grifol said Robert would be re-evaluated on Sunday.

UP NEXT

Detroit LHP Tarik Skubal (3-3, 3.93) faces Chicago RHP Michael Kopech (5-12, 5.08) in the series finale on Sunday.

