Cole Ragans continues to dominate as Royals take opener over White Sox 12-1

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Cole Ragans continued his recent success with six scoreless innings as the Kansas City Royals beat the Chicago White Sox 12-1 in the first game of a three-game series Monday. The American League Pitcher of the Month for August, Ragans (6-4) retired the first 13 batters he faced and finished with just one hit allowed. He struck out seven and didn’t walk anyone. He now has a 21-inning scoreless streak.

Edward Olivares was 3-for-4 with a pair of home runs. Every Royals starter except for Salvador Perez had at least one hit, and Perez had an RBI.

Since coming to the Royals June 30 in a trade for Aroldis Chapman, Ragans is 4-1 with a 1.51 ERA (eight earned runs in 47 2/3 innings) and 63 strikeouts in eight starts.

Jesse Scholtens (1-7) took the loss after allowing five runs on nine hits in 3 2/3 innings.

The Royals had hits and runs in each of the first five innings. They got on the board in the first on a home run by Edward Olivares. A double by Michael Massey was followed by a single by Drew Waters in the second. In the third, Perez got a sacrifice fly to the second baseman.

Nelson Velazquez hit a two-run home run in the fourth to put the Royals up 5-0. Freddy Fermin led off with a single before Velazquez launched one 419 feet to left.

Ragans finally gave up his first baserunner when Yoán Moncada dropped a single into short center with one out in the fifth. Ragans then got Sosa to hit into a 5-4-3 double play.

The Royals erased any drama in the fifth. Massey drove in a run on a bases-loaded fielder’s choice. Waters added an RBI single, Nick Loftin added a two-run double, Garcia drove home Loftin with a double before Olivares hit his second homer of the day.

The White Sox scored an unearned run in the eighth.

TRANSACTIONS:

White Sox: Recalled RHP Declan Cronin from Class AAA Charlotte; placed RHP Jimmy Lambert on the 15-day injured list with right ankle inflammation; reinstated C Seby Zavala from the injured list and designated him for assignment.

Royals: Reinstated RHP Brady Singer from the Paternity List. In a corresponding move, IF/OF Samad Taylor was optioned to Triple-A Omaha (postgame Sunday).

TRAINING ROOM:

White Sox: OF Luis Robert, who was a late scratch Saturday against Detroit, was still out of the lineup with cramping in his right quad. Manager Pedro Grifol said he likely wouldn’t play Tuesday but Wednesday is still possible.

Royals: OF Kyle Isbel was held out of the lineup with discomfort in his right hamstring. He missed time earlier this season with an injury to his left hamstring.

UP NEXT:

The White Sox and Royals will play the second game of a three-game series Tuesday night. The White Sox will hand the ball to Dylan Cease (6-7, 4.91 ERA). The Royals will send RHP Brady Singer (8-10, 5.15 ERA) to the mound.

