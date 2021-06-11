The commissioner’s office and the players’ association said Friday that 85.1% of Tier 1 individuals such as players, managers, coaches, trainers and support personnel had been partially or fully vaccinated, down 0.1% from the previous week, and 83.7% had been fully vaccinated, up 0.8% from the previous week.
There were two positive tests — one for a player and one for a staff member — among 8,868 tests in the past week, a 0.02% positive rate.
So far this season, there have been 65 positive tests — 36 players, 29 staff — among 194,419 samples tested, a 0.03% positive rate. The positive tests are among 25 teams.
___
More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports