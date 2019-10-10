The Rays acquired Sogard in a trade from Toronto on July 28. He hit .266 with three homers and 10 RBIs in 37 games for Toronto during the regular season after hitting .300 with 10 homers and 30 RBIs in 73 games for the Blue Jays.
Sogard’s last start was Sept. 14, and he made his final appearance in the regular season the following day as a pinch-hitter.
