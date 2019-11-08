A 20-year-old right-hander, Lantigua was 1-0 with a 6.00 ERA in 20 relief appearances for the Dominican Summer League Reds last season.

Pereya, also a 20-year-old right-hander, pitched in three games in August for the Dominican Summer League Mets2.

Lebron, a 19-year-old right-hander, was 2-2 with an 11.32 ERA in seven relief appearances for the rookie-level Gulf Coast League Blue Jays.

Forty-six players have been suspended this year under the minor league drug program and eight under the major league program.

