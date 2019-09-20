Quinones, a 22-year-old right-hander selected on the 34th round of this year’s amateur draft, was 2-2 with a 2.95 ERA in four starts and eight relief appearances for Bluefield of the Appalachian League and Vancouver of the Northwest League.

Batista, a 20-year-old right-hander, was 1-2 with an 8.77 ERA in 15 relief appearances in the Dominican Summer League.

The 18-year-old Osorio hit .135 with one homer and 12 RBIs for the DSL Mets1.

Camacaro, 16, is with the Dominican Summer League Braves

There have been 43 players suspended this year under the minor league drug program and eight under the major league program.

