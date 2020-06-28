Reza Aleaziz and Juan Idrogo, minor league pitchers for the Los Angeles Dodgers, also received suspensions. Aleaziz was suspended 50 games after testing positive for Amphetamine, and Idrogo received a 72-game ban after testing positive for gw501516, a performance-enhancing substance.
The suspensions were announced by the Commissioner’s office.
Gutierrez went 6-11 with a 6.04 ERA in 27 starts at Triple-A Louisville last season. The 24-year-old Aleaziz went 4-0 with a 2.37 ERA in 25 relief appearances last year, mostly for Ogden of the Pioneer League.
Idrogo is a member of the Dodgers’ Dominican Summer League roster.
