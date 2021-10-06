October Glance: The Brewers are in the playoffs for a franchise-record fourth consecutive season but have never won the World Series. They made their lone appearance in 1982. … This marks the first time the Brewers have faced the Braves in the postseason. … Before moving to Atlanta in 1966, the Braves called Milwaukee home from 1953-65. ... The Brewers were below .500 when they acquired Adames and went 74-44 after his arrival. Adames batted just .197 in 41 games with Tampa Bay but hit .285 with 20 homers and 58 RBIs in 99 games with Milwaukee. … Urías hit 23 homers this season after never homering in 2020. … García set career highs in homers and RBIs. … The Brewers have three All-Star starting pitchers in Burnes, Woodruff and Peralta. … Hader is unscored upon in his last 21 appearances. … The Brewers won the division without getting much offense from Christian Yelich, the 2018 NL MVP. Yelich missed much of the first half with a lower back strain and ended up hitting .248 with 9 homers and 51 RBIs in 117 games. … RHP Devin Williams, the 2020 NL Rookie of the Year and the Brewers’ main setup man, won’t be available for this series. Williams fractured his pitching hand when he punched a wall the night the Brewers clinched the NL Central title. … The Brewers were one win short of the franchise record. They went 96-66 in 2011 and 96-67 in 2018. … Milwaukee was 50-31 on the road to set a franchise record for road victories. … The Brewers had at least a share of the division lead since June 19 and took over sole possession of first place for good on June 25. … The Brewers used 61 players this season, breaking the franchise record of 53 set in 1969 (when they were the Seattle Pilots) and 2018. … The Brewers reached MLB’s expanded postseason last year despite never getting above .500. They were swept in two games in the first round by the eventual World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers.